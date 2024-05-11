Katchatheevu: Official named in RTI still with MEA, says BJP

CHENNAI: It was March 31, 2024. Prime Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Narendra Modi raised the issue of ceding of Tamil-origin Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka in 1974, citing the RTI documents received by BJP state president K Annamalai.

After 40 days, a controversy has arisen regarding the presence of Ajay Jain, an Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, who provided the documents related to Katchatheevu to Annamalai.

BR Aravindakshan, a city-based journalist, who sought a RTI document regarding the list of Under Secretaries in MEA, said that no one named Ajay Jain has worked as Under Secretary in the CNV&I division of MEA.

“If so, who is Ajay Jain who provided documents related to Katchatheevu to Annamalai’s RTI application? Did you (Jaishankar) order the MEA to fraudulently and illegally issue documents in the name of a fake person?,” he questioned, alluding to his RTI documents.

He also released the RTI document, sought by himself, which revealed the list of officers holding charge as Under Secretary in CNV&I Division of MEA.

“The media, which published Annamalai’s RTI details, has blatantly supported the BJP’s conspiracy against the DMK government and the Congress. The collusion behind the publication of the article is indeed quite shocking,” he noted.

Refuting the journalist’s claims, BJP state treasurer SR Sekhar said the person Ajay Jain is still working as the Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

“There has been talk about the authenticity of the document released by BJP state president Annamalai on Katchatheevu. But, those talks are just rumours and false allegations. Ajay Jain is still working in the MEA as Under Secretary,” Sekhar told DT Next sharing documents that tells that the person Ajay Jain is working in the CNV&I division of MEA.

“Those who do not have the heart to accept the truth behind the ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, those who have a grudge against Annamalai, are spreading false news against him. I request all Tamil people not to believe the fake news spread by the DMK ecosystem,” Sekhar added.