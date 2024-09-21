Katchatheevu for Lanka what Kashmir is for India; won't discuss it: SL President Ranil

CHENNAI: Sri Lanka's incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that the Katchatheevu issue can't be a matter of contention between India and Sri Lanka.

More excepts from the interview:

Q : President, do you think you can defy the opinion polls that have predicted a lead for your opponents?

A : What are these polls? Opinion polls. You all relied on opinion polls during the elections in India. I don't think the predictions of these opinion polls are always correct. Some of them come up on social media. I have never planned campaigns based on opinion polls. If that is so, in 2015, Rajapaksa should have won the election.

Q : Are you upset that some of the major Tamil parties are not backing you in this election?

A : All Tamil parties are backing me.

Q : One long pending demand of the North and East, the Tamil populace, is the implementation of the 13th Amendment. But this has been met only with a long-standing promise from successive governments. Why have you not taken this forward?

A : I had two years to fix the economy. Rest I have to do later. What I had undertaken, I did.

Q : The Katchatheevu islet issue remains to be a matter of contention between India and Sri Lanka. Are you open to discussions regarding the same?

A : It can't be. You know, it's a part of Sri Lanka territory. I will no longer discuss it just as much as you don't discuss the Kashmir issue with Pakistan. That is a part of India. Isn’t it? We both follow the same thing. You don't discuss Kashmir. I don't discuss Katchatheevu.

Q : But the government of India does not consider Katchatheevu a settled matter..

A : India considers Katchatheevu a settled matter. The media doesn't consider it. It's within our boundaries and India has not broached on this matter. India has not raised the issue with us.

Q : But the opinion in India is that Katchatheevu belongs to India.

A : There were no historical ones. The Government of India and the Government of Sri Lanka agreed on Katchatheevu. But the media sets a different narrative. It is a matter concerning the fishermen around that area. And it's more of a political issue because either some of them are backed by the politicians or some of the politicians are involved in fishing.

Q : Do you think India has a favourite candidate in this election?

A : Not to my knowledge. Because there is only one candidate who fully supports the 13th amendment and it is Sajith Premadasa. So the general impression is it could be India. India has left the 13th amendment (the 13th amendment provides devolution of powers in Tamils) to us. I have said some of these issues must be discussed in parliament. Sajith Premadasa has not mentioned any of those in the southern part of the country. So he is being selective in his campaign, speaking differently in the North and the South.

Q : Speaking of India-Sri Lanka relations, how satisfied are you with India's support before and after the economic rise?

A : India helped us a lot and now we are going for close integration with the comprehensive agreements on economics and technology.

Q : One of India's concerns is the growing influence of China in this region. How do you address these concerns?

A : I have always told the Indians and even the other governments that we will not allow anyone to do anything that will harm Indian security.

Q : Even talking of the Chinese ships, specifically spy ships, and nuclear submarines. These have caused tensions in India

A : The same law applies to everyone. But whenever concerns have been raised, we have discussed that matter with the Indian government.

Q : What is your message to India on this matter?

A : My message to India is what I have said earlier. The national security of India will not be harmed in any way. The national security strategy is not only for us. We established that in 1987. To my knowledge, all governments ought to follow it.

Q : The Indian foreign minister has taken a public position that Katchatheevu belongs to India.

A : He has not taken that issue up with us. I think what you have done is you all have interviewed him in the media. That's all.

Q : The fishermen's issue has strained relations in the recent past. Would you change your approach, and take a more human approach to the issue of Tamil fishermen?

A : Yes, I am. I want to ensure that the fishermen in Jaffna get their due share and it's not taken away by other fishermen. India and Sri Lanka are friendly nations, and I don’t want the media to ruin it. These are Sri Lankan waters. Sit down and talk it over.

Q : The upcountry Tamil community has historically faced socio-economic challenges. What is your agenda for them in this election?

A : We are already giving welfare benefits to senior citizens living in the line room. We are taking measures for education. I have insisted that the pay be increased. We understand that the Tamil community in the hill country has had difficulties and steps should be taken to fix them. We are committed to it. The first thing is to do away with the plantation system and the line room and have villagers do agro-businesses. That's what we are doing down in the south. The earlier people lived on the estates. They don't live there now.

Q : And there are still calls for an international mechanism concerning the war that happened in 2009. Are you opposed to international mechanisms?

A : I have the same stand on this as the Government of India. There is no need for international people to come and no Southeast Asia government agrees to an international mechanism.

Q : What is your message to your Tamil voters in Sri Lanka and the viewers in India?

A : I took over the government when others were not willing to. We are going ahead. The economic crisis has affected every Sri Lankan in this country and this is a major issue for Sinhalese Tamils and Muslims. So I have one issue to focus on because ethnicity and religion are not a part of this campaign.

Q : You took to this Presidency during a very tumultuous political and what do you think are your key achievements during this period?

A : Financial stability, law and order, and democratic structure had been strengthened. We are dealing with the issue of bankruptcy and the Sri Lankan economy is reviving. The negative growth has been reversed and the Sri Lankan rupee is getting stronger.