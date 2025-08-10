Karur ‘untouchability wall’ razed down after successful peace talks

TIRUCHY: The ‘untouchability wall’ at Muthalampatti in Karur was razed down following the peace meeting between the representatives from two communities, organised by the SP, ended amicably on Saturday, despite the prevalence of high drama by the people from the dominant community.

Despite there was an order issued by the Karur RDO Mohammed Faizal on August 6 to demolish the ‘wall of discrimination’, there was no progress on the order and the members from Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) approached the District Collector and submitted a petition to speed up the process and the members also met the DRO M Kannan and appealed to request the process. The DRO assured the TNUEF members that the wall would be demolished before Wednesday (August 13).

In such a backdrop, on Saturday, a heavy posse of police was deputed at the spot where the ‘untouchability wall’ was constructed. Subsequently, the revenue officials also reached the spot and commenced the process of demolition of the wall.

On seeing the police and officials, the residents, particularly women from the dominant community, gathered in front of the wall and staged a protest.

On information, the SP K Josh Thangiah, who reached the spot, held talks with the agitating residents and removed them. Following this, the SP organised a peace talk at the Tasildhar’s office in which RDO Mohammed Faizal, Tahsildhar Kumaresan, and others were present. After a long discussion, the protesting members agreed to the removal of the ‘wall of discrimination’.

Subsequently, the wall was demolished. The SP said that the police force would be deployed at the spot for 10 more days to avert any untoward incidents.