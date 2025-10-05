Karur tragedy: TVK chief Vijay directs disbursement of relief for victims

CHENNAI: A week after the tragic Karur stampede incident, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday directed party leaders to provide financial assistance to the victims’ families as soon as possible.

According to TVK leaders, Vijay has ordered that a relief amount of Rs 20 lakh be distributed to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate tragedy. The disbursement will be completed within the next one or two days, following the compilation of beneficiary details by the party’s district units.

Due to the Ayudha Pooja holidays, banks across the State remained closed over the weekend, delaying the transfer process. TVK functionaries have now resumed work to finalise whether the compensation will be issued through cheques or directly credited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Vijay has also instructed party leaders to ensure that transparency and urgency are maintained in the disbursal process so that the affected families receive timely support, sources said.

The actor-politician has also announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each for individuals who sustained injuries and underwent treatment following the crowd crush.