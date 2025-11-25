Karur tragedy conspiracy proof submitted to CBI, claims TVK leader Vijay

CHENNAI: On the second day of deposing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives, TVK deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar spoke to media persons, claiming that party functionaries had submitted proof that the tragedy was the result of a conspiracy.

“We have shared inputs that the tragedy was a conspiracy. We have submitted sufficient evidence and urged the inquiry team not to spare anyone responsible for the loss of 41 innocent lives,” the TVK leader said. He was one of the top TVK leaders and district-level office bearers who were grilled by the CBI team on the sequence of events that led to the tragic stampede at party chief Vijay's rally.

He added that the party was focused on ensuring punishment for those guilty and would extend full cooperation to the investigation. “We have placed all our doubts and supporting proofs before the CBI.

We have also indicated who we believe was involved. As the probe is underway, we cannot reveal names; it is for the CBI to establish,” he said.

Nirmal Kumar said TVK leaders would continue to appear before investigators whenever summoned. “We want the inquiry completed soon and the culprits punished,” he said.

Responding to charges over the delay in Vijay’s arrival at the Karur venue as the prominent reason for the tragic deaths, he said massive crowds had slowed down the movement of the convoy. “It took almost an hour to cross one kilometre because of the large turnout of fans and cadre,” he said.