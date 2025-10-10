Karur stampede: VP Mathiyalagan sent to 2-day SIT custody

TIRUCHY: Karur court on Thursday granted the SIT two days' custody of TVK district secretary VP Mathiyalagan.

The TVK district secretary, VP Mathiyalagan, was arrested by the Karur Town police in the aftermath of the Karur tragedy, which took 41 lives in the rally addressed by party chief Vijay. The case was later handed over to the SIT, headed by IG Asra Garg, by the Madras High Court. The team, after completing the initial investigation for the past few days, sought custody of the TVK functionary.

On Tuesday, the SIT moved the Karur Judicial Magistrate Court I, seeking five days' custody of Mathiyalagan. The hearing was postponed to Thursday. Mathiyalaganwas brought to the court around 11 am from Tiruchy Central prison, and Magistrate Bharat Kumar, who heard the case, awarded only two days' custody to the SIT.

The magistrate asked the SIT to ensure safe interrogation and asked them to produce him on Saturday.