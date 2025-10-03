Karur stampede: Vijay to meet victims’ families soon, 20-member team formed

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is set to visit the families of the Karur stampede victims soon and has instructed his party members to make the necessary arrangements for the visit.

According to a Maalaimalar report, a 20-member committee has been formed to coordinate Vijay’s visit and facilitate his meetings with the victims' families.

The report further stated that Vijay has also directed his party to provide legal assistance to those arrested for posting comments in support of TVK.

On September 27 (Saturday), during a TVK rally addressed by Vijay, 41 people were killed and more than 60 others injured.

Following the incident, Vijay did not meet the victims’ families and immediately returned to Chennai.

A few days later, the actor-turned-politician explained in a video posted on social media that he had refrained from visiting so far, as his presence might have created an 'unusual situation.' He also claimed the party officials did not get permission for their visit.