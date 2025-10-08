Karur stampede: SIT to record eyewitness account, kin of dead too would depose

TIRUCHY: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the Karur tragedy has started collecting the lists of eyewitnesses, the close relatives of the deceased and the injured who are discharged after treatment and plans to summon them for a one-on-one deposition.

The Madras High Court had constituted the SIT to probe the stampede that took place on September 27 during the TVK president actor Vijay’s campaign in Karur that claimed 41 lives, leaving 110 injured. Accordingly, the SIT headed by the IGP Asra Garg visited the spot at Velusamy Puram on Sunday (October 5) and interacted with the Karur Town police, who also handed over the related documents to the team. The team visited the families of the deceased and got their details and interacted with the family members on Monday.

Meanwhile, the SIT had been keeping tight-lipped as the investigation commenced and told the reporters that they cannot share any further details until the investigation process gets over.

However, sources inside the police department said that the team has commenced collecting the lists of eyewitnesses, close relatives of the deceased and the injured people who were discharged after treatment. The SIT plans to summon everyone and would conduct an one-to-one inquiry at the circuit house where they have been continuing their works.