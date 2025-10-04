Karur stampede: NCSC pushes for govt jobs for kin of dead

TIRUCHY: As most of the Karur tragedy victims were poor, suppressed and socially exploited class of people, the National Commission for Schedule Caste (NCSC) recommends a government job to the family members of the deceased, said commission chairman Kishor Makwana on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the bereaved families, Makwana said, out of the 41 persons who died in the stampede, 15 were from scheduled castes, and the commission had no words to comfort them as most of them have lost their earning members.

“Those who organised the political meet lacked proper awareness. Had they planned it well, the incident could be prevented. The inquiry into the stampede should be thorough, and political parties should ensure such incidents never happen again,” Makwana observed.

He noted that as many families have lost their breadwinners, the commission will recommend government jobs for family members of the deceased, and more recommendations will be made after studying the detailed report on the incident.

Inspector General of Central Zone, Joshi Nirmal Kumar, senior commissioner of NCSC, S Lister, and others were present.

The five-member NCSC team headed by Makwana, accompanied by Karur district collector M Thangavel, SP K Jose Thangiah and other officials, visited the families of the deceased and the tragedy site at Velusamy Puram. The team also visited the Karur Government Medical College Hospital, where they met the injured persons who are under treatment.

According to sources, 13 of the 41 victims belonged to the SC community, including seven from the Arunthathiyar. About five of those who died hailed from the Emoor Puthur village in Karur.