Karur stampede: Madras HC asks how rally was permitted, says govt responsible for public safety

CHENNAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday raised questions over the Karur stampede incident, asking how permission was granted for the public meeting that led to the September 27 tragedy that claimed 41 lives.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the judges sought clarity on whether approval for the rally was issued by the State Highways Department or the National Highways Authority. “On what grounds was permission given for the Karur rally?” the bench asked.

Additionally, the judges observed that no one had compelled the public to attend the meeting, but it was the duty of the government to ensure their safety. “Citizens may belong to any party, but regardless of their affiliation, it is the government’s responsibility to provide them protection. The state’s security system must function effectively, and safeguarding the lives of the public is the duty of the government,” the bench stated.

The judges further stressed that those attending rallies must be provided with basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets.

Cautioning against politicising the case, the judges remarked, “Do not turn the court into a political arena.” They added that if the inquiry did not satisfy stakeholders, a request could be made to transfer the case to the CBI. However, they questioned, “How can it be transferred to the CBI at such an early stage?”

Arguing on behalf of the state, the government counsel said there was no need for a CBI probe. It was submitted that permission had been sought for the rally between 3 pm and 10 pm on September 27 near the Veluchamipuram bus stand.

During the hearing, the state government’s counsel sought time to file submissions and record arguments.

The court directed TVK leader Vijay and the state government to file their responses within two weeks.

