Karur stampede: EPS joins chorus for CBI probe, slams Stalin govt

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Karur stampede that claimed over 40 lives during Tamiliga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay’s roadshow.

Joining the chorus of the BJP, PMK and AMMK, which had already sought a CBI probe into the tragedy, Palaniswami said the people of Tamil Nadu had no faith in the state government’s inquiry into the incident and insisted the need for a central agency’s investigation to throw light on what happened that led to the death of innocent lives.

He pointed to questions raised by the public over lapses in allotting the venue for the actor-turned-politician’s campaign, the DMK’s “routine ambulance politics”, and video footage of lathicharge. “Are these rumours?” Palaniswami asked in a social media post, countering Chief Minister M K Stalin’s video message that urged people to desist from spreading “irresponsible and malicious” conspiracy theories.

Refuting the CM’s charge, Palaniswami said he had personally visited Karur on Sunday to pay homage to the victims and console their families. “I refrained from making political statements. I only voiced the doubts of the people. Instead of answering those questions, the CM is accused of spreading slander on social media,” he said.

Taking further aim at the government, Palaniswami asked, “Do you know what slander means?” and accused DMK functionaries, under the guise of the Tamil Nadu Students Union, of pasting posters about the tragedy.

He also mocked deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh for turning their condolence visits into “mere photoshoots”. Citing the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and the stampede at an air show in Chennai that unmasked the inefficiency of Stalin’s government, he reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into the Karur incident.