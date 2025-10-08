Karur stampede: DMK MLA Senthil Balaji distributes first instalment of relief cheques to affected families

KARUR: Dravika Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Senthil Balaji on Wednesday distributed the first instalment of relief cheques worth Rs 50,000 each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to 45 families affected in the recent Karur stampede.

The Chief Minister had previously announced relief assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased, and ordered that those injured be given compensation ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Following this, today, relief cheques ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh were distributed as the first phase of compensation to the 45 injured persons during the stampede.

District Collector Thangavel and MLA Senthil Balaji personally visited the victims' homes, enquired about their health, and handed over the cheques.

Several government department officials were also present at the event.

On September 27, during a public meeting organised by the Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam in Karur, a stampede occurred in which 41 people lost their lives and more than 100 sustained injuries.

Several of the injured have returned home after receiving medical treatment.

In another update, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea filed by TVK chief Vijay through General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, seeking an impartial investigation into the stampede. This investigation will be led by a panel of retired top-court judges.

The plea, which was filed through advocates Dixita Gohil, Pranjal Agarawal and Yash S Vijay, had challenged the Madras High Court on October 3 to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Inspector General of Police to probe into the stampede.

The plea contends that despite the High Court's categorical observation doubting the independence of the police probe into the matter, the HC had directed the constitution of an SIT comprising solely of three senior officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.