Karur stampede: CBI submits first report in court

TIRUCHY: The CBI team, which has commenced its investigation into the stampede at actor and TVK founder Vijay’s political meet in Karur, which claimed 41 lives, submitted a copy of the first round inquiry report before the court on Thursday.

While the Karur case was being investigated by a state-formed SIT headed by the IGP Asra Garg, the Supreme Court on October 13 transferred the probe to the CBI, and a six-member CBI team headed by SP Praveen Kumar from Gujarat, along with Additional SP Mukesh Kumar and DSP Ramakrishnan, reached Karur and commenced the investigation after the SIT handed over the case documents to them.

The team visited the spot of incident at Velusamypuram and various other places. Meanwhile, the officials went on a brief Deepavali break and returned on Wednesday night. Along with the already deputed officials, BSF IG Sumit Charan and CRPF IPS officer Sonal Misra also joined the team as per the direction of the apex court.

On Thursday, SP Praveen Kumar and team, which carried out the investigations for eight days, submitted the initial report before the Karur Judicial magistrate court II and the Magistrate M Charles Albert around 11 am. “We have submitted the report before the court as per the mandatory procedure,” the team member said.