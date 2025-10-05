Karur stampede: Ambulance pilots share docus over horrifying moments

TIRUCHY: Karur police on Saturday verified the documents of the ambulance drivers who were pressed into duty during the stampede in Karur, amidst charges of an attack on the emergency vehicle, crew, and counter-charges by some sections of the TVK, alleging motives for their movements.

Police said the details would be submitted before the special investigating team (SIT) headed by the IG Asra Garg.

Private ambulances, along with 108 services, were deployed to shift the deceased and the injured to the Government Medical College Hospital. While the private ambulances were on duty, around 10 TVK cadre stopped an ambulance operated by one Easwaramurthy and assaulted him, claiming that he was moving the ambulance to disturb the meeting. Subsequently, Easwaramurthy lodged a complaint with the Karur Town police, and the police registered a case and are searching for the TVK cadre using CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the special investigation officer, Asra Garg, instructed the Karur police to verify the documents of 108 and private ambulance drivers. According to the instructions, the police verified the documents on Saturday.

Police collected copies of driving licenses, Aadhaar cards, insurance, and vehicle fitness certificates. The police also instructed the drivers to appear before them whenever they were called for an inquiry.

The police stated that the document copies collected from the ambulance drivers would be handed over to the SIT, which is scheduled to visit the Karur Town police station in a couple of days.