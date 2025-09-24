Begin typing your search...

    24 Sept 2025
    Karur police deny permission for Vijay’s campaign
    CHENNAI: Police have denied permission for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s campaign in Karur, citing security concerns.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the campaign was scheduled for September 27. However, police refused approval as the proposed venue is a high-footfall public area, raising safety and law-and-order concerns.

    Authorities have advised the organisers to select an alternative location for the campaign.

