Karur man stabs wife to death after domestic dispute

CHENNAI: Vishruth, a resident of Karur, stabbed his wife to death at Kulithalai Government Hospital in the early hours of Sunday following a domestic quarrel.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Vishruth had assaulted his wife, Shruthi, following an argument on Saturday night. She was subsequently admitted to Kulithalai Government Hospital for treatment.

On Sunday morning, Vishruth visited the hospital to see his wife. During the visit, he pulled out a concealed knife and stabbed her to death before fleeing the scene.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the hospital. A case has been registered, and a search is underway to apprehend Vishruth.