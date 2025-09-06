Begin typing your search...

    Karur man held for transporting LPG cylinders by train

    On September 4, Murali sent household articles from Nagercoil to Tambaram, which included two LPG cylinders

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Sept 2025 9:06 PM IST
    Karur man held for transporting LPG cylinders by train
    TIRUCHY: Tiruchy RPF personnel arrested a cook who carried LPG cylinders by train on Saturday. Murali (49) from Jawahar Bazaar in Karur is a cook who travels to several places and sends household articles to different regions for catering services.

    On September 4, Murali sent household articles from Nagercoil to Tambaram, which included two LPG cylinders. On the same evening, when the railway staff verified the parcel, they found LPG cylinders.

    They immediately passed on the information to the RPF personnel, who arrested Murali because transporting cylinders is illegal. Later, he was produced before the court and was released on conditional bail.

