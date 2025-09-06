Karur man held for transporting LPG cylinders by train

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy RPF personnel arrested a cook who carried LPG cylinders by train on Saturday. Murali (49) from Jawahar Bazaar in Karur is a cook who travels to several places and sends household articles to different regions for catering services.

On September 4, Murali sent household articles from Nagercoil to Tambaram, which included two LPG cylinders. On the same evening, when the railway staff verified the parcel, they found LPG cylinders.

They immediately passed on the information to the RPF personnel, who arrested Murali because transporting cylinders is illegal. Later, he was produced before the court and was released on conditional bail.