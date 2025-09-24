Karur: Headmistress transferred after allowing TVK cadres to clean school premises without prior permission

CHENNAI: The headmistress of a government higher secondary school in Karur has been transferred following a controversy over allowing a political group to clean the school premises.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the issue began when members of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) visited the school and requested the Headmistress to clean the campus.

Following Headmistress Sujatha Shymala's approval, the group cleaned the school and recorded a video of the session. The video was later posted on social media, with a caption of the group claiming credit for the work on behalf of TVK.

Subsequently, the video drew a lot of criticism from teachers' organizations.

They also noted that while proper permission is mandatory for associating with political groups, no permission was not obtained in this case.

Following this, District Chief Education Officer Selvamani visited the school and conducted an inquiry with the Headmistress after which she has been transferred to the Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in Kulithalai.