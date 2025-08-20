Karur court awards 5 years jail for two fraudsters

KARUR: Karur court on Tuesday awarded five years each to two persons on charges of selling gravel sand with fake permits in 2020-21. On October 8, 2021, Bala Kannan of Woraiyur, Tiruchy sent a complaint to the PWD officials against the persons who have been selling gravel sand from Aravakurichi and Sivayam in Karur with fake permits and making huge losses to the government.

Based on it, a case was registered with the Karur Magistrate Court against R Niovedan (28) of Kulithalai and K Dharmadurai (30) of Viralimalai in Pudukkottai, and the duo were arrested. Magistrate Sasikala of Karur court awarded five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 to both. Subsequently, they were lodged in prison.