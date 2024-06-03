Karunanidhi birth anniversary: DMK president Stalin thanks INDIA bloc leaders, says looking forward to celebrating triumph on June 4

CHENNAI: Thanking former national president of the Congress Sonia Gandhi and other leaders of the INDIA bloc for paying tributes to the late DMK patriarch and his father M Karunanidhi on his 101st birth anniversary, Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin said on Monday that he was looking forward to celebrating the Lok Sabha election triumph of the opposition coalition on Tuesday, the day of the results.

In a message posted on his official ‘X’ page on the eve of the counting of votes, Stalin said, “As leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Madam Sonia Gandhi, my dear brother Rahul Gandhi, respected Farooq Abdullah, esteemed comrades Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, gathered in New Delhi to pay heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary and centenary completion of Muthamizharignar Kalaignar, we honour his legacy as not just a regional leader, but a national statesman.”

Recalling how Karunanidhi’s staunch advocacy for federalism and democracy played a pivotal role in nation-building, Stalin said, “With renewed vigour, we look forward to celebrating the triumph of our alliance on June 4th—a victory for the people of INDIA.

“During times of turbulence, he provided stability at the Union level, ensuring the government remained steady. His key role in selecting many prime ministers and Presidents of India significantly shaped the country's political landscape,” Stalin added.