Karti Chidambaram seeks white paper from Chennai Corporation Mayor on Cooum River restoration

CHENNAI: In a first, an ally of the ruling DMK has sought a white paper on the schemes/projects undertaken till date for the restoration of Cooum River.

In his letter to Priya Rajan, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation, Congress MP from Karti P Chidambaram requested "Chennai River Restoration Trust (CRRT) to release a comprehensive white paper detailing all the schemes and projects undertaken to date for the Cooum River's restoration."

Karti requested CRRT to provide a detailed account of each scheme, including objectives, timelines, expenditures and outcomes and an update on the current condition of the river, including the ongoing challenges and any discrepancies between the projected and actual results.

Among the details sought by the Congress MP were a financial report outlining the allocation and utilization of the Rs 529 crore spent, including any gaps or efficiencies and information on future initiatives and commitments, including any planned collaborations with international bodies or additional funding sources.

Karti also sought to include in the white paper details on how the public could engage with the restoration process and provide feedback.

Referring to the allocation of Rs 750 crore for the river restoration and Rs 529 crore already spent, Karti cited a recent response of the mayor to the zonal chairman and said, "You mentioned the ongoing efforts, including the provision of technical assistance and funds from US authorities. However, there seems to be a lack of clarity regarding these efforts."

Claiming that nearly 30% of untreated sewage is being let into Chennai's waterways daily, including by the Chennai Metro Water, Chidambaram said that approximately, 60% of untreated sewage flows into Buckingham Canal with Adyar River receiving the remainder. He also sought to know the current status eco-restoration of Adyar creek (58 acres), eco-restoration of Adyar Creek and Estuary (300 acres) and integrated Cooum River Eco-restoration plan.

"Releasing a white paper will not only enhance transparency but also foster greater public confidence and support for ongoing and future restoration efforts," Karti added.