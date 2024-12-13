Karthigai Deepam festival begins in Tiruvannamalai at Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple

TIRUVANNAMALAI: One of Tamil Nadu's oldest festivals, Karthigai Deepam, is being celebrated today at Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.

On the day of the full moon in the Tamil month of Karthigai, Tamil Nadu celebrates Karthigai Deepam, also known as Karthika Deepam, under the Indian calendar.

Since lakhs of devotees are anticipated to attend the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting event (also known as Maha Deepam) today, December 13, many police officials have been sent in to ensure security across the temple grounds.

The "Maha Deepam" lighting ceremony atop Arunachala Hills in the Tiruvannamalai district is also anticipated to include VIPs and VVIPs around 6 PM tonight.

On the occasion of Karthigai Deepam, devotees started arriving at the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple to worship and witness the celebration, which will begin with the lighting of a larger lamp in the Tiruvannamalai district's Arunachala Hills.

The importance of the Karthigai Deepam celebration is marked by Annamalaiyar Deepam. Lighted atop the hill, the sacred fire represents Annamalaiyar, the perpetual light of Lord Shiva. Devotees feel that one can only see this heavenly thing through divine grace.

Gopalaswamy, a Lord Shiva devotee, said, the Karthigai Deepam festival is famous in Tamil Nadu. "Every year we used to come for this festival, and this is the 14th year I am coming for it and getting the blessings of Lord Arunachaleswarar (Shivan)," said Gopalaswamy.

"A lot of devotees across the world will come to witness this 'Maha Deepam 'lighting at the Arunachala Hills in the Tiruvannamalai district. I believe even this year Lord Arunachaleswarar will bless everyone", he added.

Karigalan, another devotee, said, "We are lucky to come to Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar Temple to get the blessing of Lord Shiva. I don't have words to describe the happiness I feel right now. Only if Arunachaleswarar permits us so we can come and witness this grand festival."

He continued that the special thing about this temple and the Tiruvannamalai district is Girivalam. Doing Girivalam with our family around the temple is a blessing that is filled with positivity, and if we start to do Girivalam at the temple, it can't be stopped in any case because you will be coming continuously to the temple to Girivalam after it.

He added," Magnetic power present in this place(Tiruvannamalai), Lot of Siddhars, Rishi has lived in this place, This Tiruvannamalai is a very spiritual and holy place".

"Happiness cannot come and be said with words. Words cannot describe it. The blessing He has given to come here and worship Him is not so simple as to describe it in words. All this is beyond words. It's not just my experience; it's the experience of millions of people coming here", he added.

The Tiruvannamalai district's Arunachaleswarar temple has numerous festivities each year. Among these, the "Karthigai Deepam Festival" is the most important and celebrated grandly. Thousands of devotees from all over India will gather at the Arunachaleswarar temple to observe this festival and worship Lord Shiva.

"On the auspicious Karthigai Deepam festival, warmest greetings and best wishes to all. The light symbolizes dispelling darkness and ignorance spreading hope and enlightenment. May God Arunachaleeswarar keep guiding us to the righteous path of compassion and virtue, bestowing us with boundless happiness, well-being and prosperity while fostering peace and harmony in our society, bringing Bharat together as a Kutumbam," posted Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu on X.