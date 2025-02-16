Karnataka tops national rankings for devolution of power to Panchayats, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said Karnataka has been ranked first in the devolution of power to Panchayats, as per a study by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

He said that this recognition highlights his government's dedication to empowering grassroots democracy.

"Proud to share that Karnataka has been ranked 1st in the devolution of power to Panchayats -- leading the nation in financial autonomy and accountability, as per a study by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) & the Ministry of Panchayati Raj," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

"Top Rank in Devolution Index (72.23). Leader in Finances and Accountability. Effective financial devolution and timely fund release. Efficient use of 15th Finance Commission grants. Strong Gram Sabhas and social audits," he said listing out the state's achievements.

Noting that Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, under Minister Priyank Kharge, has played a key role in ensuring panchayats have the resources and autonomy to drive rural progress, the CM said, "decentralisation is not just a concept -- it is a lived reality in Karnataka. A robust Panchayat system means stronger rural development, participatory democracy and inclusive growth."

Citing the report, a document shared by Siddaramaiah, along with his post said, Karnataka has been ranked first in devolution of power to panchayats in terms of funds, functions and functionaries followed by Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Top six states got their rankings on the basis of index scores of Karnataka (72.23), Kerala (70.59), Tamil Nadu (68.38), Maharashtra (61.44), Uttar Pradesh (60.8), and Gujarat (58.26), according to the report titled "Status of devolution of panchayat in states: an indicative evidence based ranking", it said.