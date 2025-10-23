Karnataka SIT probe findings into Aland voter fraud alarming, says TNCC chief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday described the large-scale voter deletion in Karnataka’s Aland Assembly constituency as a serious attack on Indian democracy and urged strong action against those responsible.

In a post on social media platform X, he said the incident exposes large-scale voter manipulation in the constituency. He cited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's efforts and the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the irregularities.

“The SIT probe has revealed shocking details. Each voter’s name was deleted from the electoral roll. Names of 6,018 voters were fraudulently removed,” he said. Selvaperunthagai alleged that voters unlikely to support the BJP were deliberately targeted. “If so many voters have been removed in just one constituency, there is reason to suspect that lakhs of names may have been deleted across Karnataka,” he added.

He further said that reports suggested the involvement of some BJP leaders and their close associates. “This is not a minor irregularity but a criminal act that violates the fundamental democratic right to vote,” he said.

“A vote represents the voice of the people and the right to decide on the government. Deleting it is an insult to the nation and a disgrace to democracy,” Selvaperunthagai said, adding that the TNCC strongly condemns the incident and demands strict punishment for those involved. He urged the Election Commission and the Union government to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Meanwhile, he highlighted the onset of the North East monsoon and appealed to the public to follow safety measures and remain alert, given the weather forecast indicating continued rainfall over the next few days.

In a statement, he urged people living in rain-affected and flood-prone areas to avoid staying near riverbanks, lake shores, and the low-lying regions. “People should stay away from electric poles, cables and trees, and avoid unnecessary travel. Do not walk or drive through waterlogged areas,” he said.