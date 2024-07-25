Karnataka Assembly adopts resolutions against delimitation, "One Nation, One Election" move, NEET

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted resolutions against the delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies based on the coming census, "One Nation, One Election" proposal and National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), amid protest by opposition parties.

The resolutions were adopted separately by a voice vote, with BJP and JD(S) MLAs protesting from the well of the House demanding a discussion on the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), including to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi.

There was no debate on any of the resolutions, as there was sloganeering from members of the opposition.

While the resolution on delimitation urged the Centre to consider the 1971 census during the delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies and not after the census that will be done in 2026 or thereafter, the one on 'One Nation, One Election' called it dangerous for the democratic and federal system.

The resolution on NEET stated that this exam has affected the medical education opportunities of poor children from rural areas and it has to be abolished in view of the alleged irregularities taking place nationwide. It demanded that Karnataka should be exempted from this exam system and admission of students in medical colleges should be allowed on the basis of the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the State government.

The Karnataka Cabinet that met on Monday night under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given its approval for tabling these resolutions in the ongoing Legislature session.

The Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said his party is not opposed to discussion on delimitation as they too don't want the number of Assembly and the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state to come down, but it should be taken up when the House is in order or by calling a special session. He expressed his party's opposition to resolutions against 'One Nation, One Election' and NEET.

"The Karnataka Assembly demands that the Central Government should not carry out the delimitation of constituencies on the basis of a census that will happen in 2026 or thereafter. In case of increasing the number of seats based on the population, it should take into account the 1971 census to decide the number of Lok Sabha seats in a state and the assembly constituencies there," the resolution, moved by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that census and delimitation will begin soon after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In the resolution on the "One Nation; One Election" proposal, the Congress government pointed out that India is the world's biggest democracy with a federal system, and the free and fair election prescribed in our Constitution is the "soul" of the country's democracy.

"Different state legislatures have their own terms of office, and a uniform election schedule can undermine states' autonomy as the focus will be much on national issues, neglecting local concerns. Ensuring adequate security, managing election staff, dejection among voters, reduced government accountability and economic and social constraints are serious risks associated with simultaneous elections," it said.

"Therefore, this House urges the Central Government not to implement this draconian law to protect the democratic processes and unity of India," the resolution read.

Ashoka said his party opposes this resolution contending that separate elections were time-consuming as they keep the government machinery always on the toes instead of taking up developmental works.

The High level Committee on Simultaneous Elections constituted under the Chairmanship of Former President Ram Nath Kovind submitted its report on 'One Nation, One Election' to President Droupadi Murmu in March.

The resolution on NEET read: "This House hereby unanimously resolves to urge the Centre that the NEET exam system which severely affects the medical education of poor rural students, makes schooling redundant and deprives the rights of the state government to admit students in the state government medical colleges; it should be abolished."

It urged the Centre to immediately exempt Karnataka from this examination and to provide medical admission based on marks obtained in Common Entrance Test conducted by the state government. The resolution moved by Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said, considering the repeated irregularities in the NEET exam, the central government should also make necessary amendments in the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 (Central Act 30 of 2019) so that the NEET system is given up at the national level.

Later speaking to reporters, Sharan Prakash Patil said the reason behind adopting these three resolutions was that the Centre has a malafide intention of running the nation in a centralised manner.

In the fourth resolution that was moved by Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre and adopted by the House, the state government urged the Centre to amend the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 (Act no. 2 of 2007) and the rules made under it to ensure that other traditional forest dwellers are treated equally to Scheduled Tribes living in forests.