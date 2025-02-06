Karaikudi: Woman SI accused of filing false complaint against VCK men; investigation under way

CHENNAI: A controversy has erupted over an alleged false complaint filed by Sub-Inspector (SI) Pranitha about being attacked by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionaries at the Somanathapuram Police Station in Karaikudi.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a dispute occurred at the police station on Thursday evening over a complaint regarding construction work on temple land. When VCK functionaries enquired about the complaint, SI Pranitha reportedly stated that the higher authorities would handle the matter, but the party members became upset, claiming that police officials were not acting in their favor. This led to a heated argument.

It is alleged that during the argument, Pranitha fainted and fell to the ground. Subsequently, her supporters claimed that she was attacked with a knife, leading to injuries. She was then admitted to the Karaikudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

However, Karaikudi District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Parthiban clarified that Pranitha had been transferred from Somanathapuram to another police station in Sivaganga ten days ago but was unwilling to join the new station. He denied the allegations of an attack by VCK members and stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The DSP also mentioned that Pranitha’s claims were false and staged for dramatic effect, and appropriate departmental action would be taken against her for submitting a fabricated report. The case has sparked controversy and drawn significant attention on social media, with many questioning the credibility of the police officer's complaint. There is growing demand for a thorough investigation and stringent action against SI Pranitha.