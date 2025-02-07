Karaikudi: Woman beats female lawyer with chappal during argument at Karaikudi court premises

CHENNAI: A physical education teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a female lawyer with a slipper on the premises of a court in Karaikudi.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, the accused, identified as Vimal from Sudamanipuram in Sivaganga district, works as a physical education teacher at a school in Devakottai. She had filed a case at the Karaikudi court regarding a dispute with her husband, and a woman lawyer was representing her.

According to sources, disagreements arose between Vimal and her lawyer over the handling of the case and the payment of legal fees. The lawyer reportedly decided to withdraw from the case, citing Vimal’s behaviour as being inappropriate.

On Thursday, an argument broke out between the two inside the court premises. Vimal accused the lawyer of mishandling the case and demanded a refund of the legal fees. In a fit of rage, she allegedly took off her footwear and repeatedly attacked the lawyer.

The lawyer filed a complaint with the Karaikudi North police, who promptly arrested Vimal. She has been charged with assault and is currently in police custody.