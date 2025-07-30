Karaikal SI in trouble after routine tobacco seizure

CHENNAI: A routine tobacco seizure has flared up into a scandalous affair, landing a police officer in the crosshairs of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Grade Sub-Inspector G Packirisamy of Tirunallar Police Station in Karaikal now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly demanding a Rs 5,000 bribe from a local shop owner to return part of the seized cigarette and beedi stock to the latter.

The starting point of this case was when Packirisamy and a constable visited Manikandan’s residence in Thenoor on June 2. Accompanied by neighbours residing in the same building, the police questioned Manikandan about storing tobacco products for sale. Manikandan admitted to purchasing wholesale cigarettes and beedis for retail distribution to shops.

The police subsequently arrested him and seized a substantial inventory from his home, including numerous packets of brands like Wave, Flake Crest, Gold Flake, Scissors, Pelican Paris, Rosa Beedi, Mini Gold, Wave Boss, Wills, Connect, and Duke.

After being released on station bail the same night and paying a court fine of Rs 200 on July 5, Manikandan got back a portion of the seized stock from the Judicial Magistrate-II Court, Karaikal, on July 6.

However, he immediately noticed a significant shortfall, with items worth approximately Rs 30,000 – 4 packets of Gold Flake HoneyDew Smooth, 4 packets of Mini Gold, and dozens of boxes of Wave Boss, Wills, Connect, and Duke – were missing from the returned goods.

Manikandan approached Packirisamy, reporting the discrepancy and requesting the return of the missing items. According to the formal complaint, Packirisamy initially deflected, suggesting the court might have “left out” some items.

Persistent in his efforts, Manikandan visited Thirunallar Police Station on July 10. After this, he alleged that Packirisamy explicitly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for the release of the remaining stock.

As the situation escalated, on July 11, Packirisamy reportedly reiterated the demand, stating the items would only be returned upon payment on a phone call.

Manikandan was not willing to pay the bribe, and an officer allegedly visited him at his home on the evening of July 15. The officer allegedly pressured him to pay the Rs 5,000 and meet the Station Inspector.

Taking a stand against corruption, Manikandan contacted the CBI's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Chennai on July 16. Following their instructions, he submitted a written complaint and the Sub-Inspector now faces a CBI case for a seizure which was supposed to end with Rs 200 fine.

The CBI swiftly acted and verified the allegations. Based on the complaint and the subsequent verification the CBI registered a formal case against Packirisamy. He has been charged under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.