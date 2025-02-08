Karaikal Masthan Sahib Dargah festival: Holiday announced for schools, colleges on Feb 8

CHENNAI: The Karaikal District Collector has declared a local holiday for all schools and colleges in the district in light of the Karaikal Masthan Sahib Waliyullah Dargah Sharif Kanduri Festival.

Every year, the festival is celebrated with grandeur, and this year, preparations are being carried out with equal enthusiasm. As part of the celebrations, all government and private schools and colleges will remain closed today (Saturday, February 8, 2025).

In lieu of today's holiday, next Saturday (February 15, 2025) will be a working day for all educational institutions will function as usual. The announcement also confirmed that government exams and the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exams will proceed as planned without any changes, said a Daily Thanthi report.