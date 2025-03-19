Kappalur toll closure stuck with Centre: Min Velu tells ex-Min Udhayakumar

CHENNAI: PWD Minister EV Velu informed the state assembly on Tuesday that the government is actively working towards the closure of the toll plaza at Kappalur in Madurai district.

This came after Deputy Leader of Opposition, R B Udhayakumar, raised concerns during the Question Hour about the toll plaza’s location, which is within 1 km from the Tirumangalam municipality, violating the rule that mandates toll plazas be located at least 10 km away from urban local bodies.

AIADMK leader Udhayakumar urged the State government to recommend the closure of the toll plaza to the Union government, which, according to him, would consider such requests.

Velu responded by stating that the Tamil Nadu government had submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on multiple occasions and continued efforts to close the plaza.

He also mentioned that the State is seeking exemptions or pass facilities for locals until a permanent solution is reached on the Kappalur toll plaza in Madurai district.