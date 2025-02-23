Kanniyakumari's glass bridge enhances tourism, becomes major attraction

CHENNAI: First of its kind glass bridge connecting the Tiruvalluvar statue with the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari had turned out to be a major tourist attraction.

Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the facility at a cost of Rs 37 crore on December 30, last year, on the occasion of the silver jubilee celebration of the Tiruvalluvar statue.

The glass bridge, spanning 77 meters in length, 10 meters in width and 133 feet in height, sees 4,000 footfall on weekdays and 6,000 on weekends.

Despite being off-season, there has been a good turnout of tourists, who wait in long queues to have the thrill of walking on this glass bridge. Tourist arrivals have increased by 20 per cent in Kanniyakumari after the glass bridge, maintained by the Highways Department, over the sea came into existence.

Stakeholders dependent on the tourism sector in the region are optimistic that there would be a considerable increase in footfall during upcoming summer days, especially in April and May.

Apart from Mathoor Thottipaalam, one of the tourism assets in the Kanniyakumari district, the glass bridge is adding a feather to the crown.

One of the famous tourism hot spots in the district, Muttom beach, will have additional amenities for the benefit of visitors. Sothavilai, Sanguthurai and Sunset viewpoints are some of the other beach attractions that expect impetus from the State government. Sources from the government also added that eco-tourism development is underway at Chittar, making Kanniyakumari the go-to place for tourists.