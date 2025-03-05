Kanniyakumari police nab 8 fake journalists for extortion

MADURAI: In a crackdown launched by the Pudukadai police in Kanniyakumari District, eight fake journalists were arrested.

The accused have been identified as Antony (51) of Kulasekaram, Sunil (33) of Kollancode, Lal (36), Selvaraja (37) of Atrangarai, Suresh Gopi (52) of Kanniyakumari, Belvin Jose (41) of Thiruvattar, Manikandan (38) of Keela Peruvilai and Sahaya Bosco (58) of Chinna Muttom, sources said on Wednesday.

The probe revealed that the accused posing as journalists demanded Rs 1 lakh from a private financial firm, saying that it was charging exorbitant interest rates from the needy.

As the firm owner, Justin Raj, denied this, they took Rs 5000 from him and escaped.

Based on a complaint, the Pudukadai police filed a case and arrested the accused.