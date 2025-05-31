Kanniyakumari Pastor beats own children, claims they were possessed by evil spirits

CHENNAI: A shocking incident took place in Idaikkode near Devicode in Kanniyakumari district, where a pastor allegedly assaulted his three young children, claiming they were possessed by evil spirits.

The accused, Kingsley (45), lives in the area with his wife Sajini and their three children, two boys (6 & 3 year-old) and an 8-month-old baby girl.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred on Friday, when Kingsley and his wife returned home after going out, and found that their children playing at a neighbour’s house.

Kingsley enraged by this, tied up the children with a rope and bet them severely. Neighbours who witnessed this horrifying incident immediately alerted the police.

Officers from the Karungal Police station rushed to the spot and rescued the children.

During interrogation, Kingsley told police that he used to lock his children inside the house while he and his wife would go out for work.

Upon finding the children playing outside with other kids, he believed they had been influenced by the devil.

He further stated that he tied them up and would beat them to drive the evil spirit out.

The three children are receiving medical treatment and have been placed in a shelter home.