Kanniyakumari man gets 20-year RI in Pocso case
T Mani of Kottaiyadi Street, Suchindram, was accused of sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl at Keela Putheri in 2017.
MADURAI: The Special Court in Nagercoil convicted a 55-year-old man and awarded twenty years of rigorous imprisonment in a Pocso case, on Saturday.
Based on a complaint, Kanniyakumari All Women police filed a case against the accused under Sections 5 (1), 5 (j) (ii), and 6 of the Pocso Act and 506 (i) of IPC.
After a probe, the police arrested the accused. After examining the witnesses, Special Court Judge R Sundaraiah found him guilty and pronounced the sentence.
A fine of Rs 1,000 was also imposed.
