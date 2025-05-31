Kanniyakumari man gets 20-year RI in Pocso case

MADURAI: The Special Court in Nagercoil convicted a 55-year-old man and awarded twenty years of rigorous imprisonment in a Pocso case, on Saturday.

T Mani of Kottaiyadi Street, Suchindram, was accused of sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl at Keela Putheri in 2017.

Based on a complaint, Kanniyakumari All Women police filed a case against the accused under Sections 5 (1), 5 (j) (ii), and 6 of the Pocso Act and 506 (i) of IPC.

After a probe, the police arrested the accused. After examining the witnesses, Special Court Judge R Sundaraiah found him guilty and pronounced the sentence.

A fine of Rs 1,000 was also imposed.