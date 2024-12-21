Kanniyakumari man chops, stuffs wife’s body in bags; street dog pins him

TIRUCHY: In a horrific incident, a 30-year-old woman was killed and chopped into pieces by her husband, who suspected her fidelity, but was caught by the neighbours after being alerted by a street dog.

It is said that Maria Sandhya, a mother of two and a resident of Palkulam near Anjugramam in the Kanniyakumari district, had been working at a marine export firm in the locality. Her husband Marimuthu (35), a habitual drunkard, suspected her fidelity and used to pick up quarrels with her frequently.

Sources said a frustrated Maria Sandhya had not come home for the past few days and was staying away. After Marimuthu contacted her on Thursday and asked her to return, Maria Sandhya, though hesitant, agreed. However, even as she reached the Anjugramam bypass, Marimuthu, who was waiting there, attacked her black and blue. After she fell, he forced her into an autorickshaw for home.

Upon reaching home, the couple continued to quarrel when Marimuthu increased the TV volume, took a sickle and assaulted her repeatedly till she fell dead. Marimuthu then cut her body into pieces, stuffed them into three bags and dragged out to discard them.

However, a stray dog, getting a whiff of blood, followed him, barking in high pitch. His neighbours then felt something fishy and insisted that Marimuthu open the bags. On finding stuffed body parts, shocked neighbours caught hold of Marimuthu and informed Anjugramam police who arrested him. Police also seized the body parts and sent them to the Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam.