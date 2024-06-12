Kanniyakumari highway police foil abduction bid, arrests six accused

MADURAI: Six men were arrested in Kanniyakumari district after a special team of police foiled an abduction bid.

The arrested accused were identified as Danu (24), Mahesh alias Karupatti Mahesh (24), Aravind, Ajay, Sriman and Sanjay Kumar (17), sources said on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that Subash (33) of Anjukootuvilai, who entered into a dispute with her mother-in-law over property, hatched a plot to abduct her to threaten profits in his favour.

The Highway Police while patrolling found a suspicious car parked at Zero Point.

After checking the vehicle, the police found intimidating weapons inside and seized it. The accused had hatched conspiracy to snatch property from the woman, forcibly. SP Sundaravathanam lauded the efforts of the police team.