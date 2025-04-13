Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 April 2025 8:51 AM IST
    Kanniyakumari glass bridge to remain closed for 5 days for maintenance
    Glass bridge in Kanniyakumari (Thanthi Tv)

    CHENNAI: The glass bridge, the latest attraction in Kanniyakumari, will be closed for tourists for five days from April 15 to April 19.

    The popular tourist structure will be closed for inspection and maintenance during this period, a Thanthi TV report said quoting the Collector.

    On December 30, 2024, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the newly constructed glass fibre bridge connecting the Thiruvalluvar statue to the Vivekananda Rock.

    Since then, thousands have used the bridge, especially during tourist season and school and college holidays.

    Online Desk

