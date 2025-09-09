Kanniyakumari glass bridge develops crack, work on to rectify damage

MADURAI: The glass bridge, which serves as a gateway to connect tourists between popular destinations of Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Tiruvalluvar Statue, over the sea in Kanniyakumari, developed a small crack.

The state-of-the-art glass bridge spanning 77 metres in length, 10 metres in width and 133 feet in height was opened December 30 last year. The bridge has so far seen a footfall of 17.50 lakh tourists.

A hammer slipped out of a painter’s hand while at work, which caused the crack.

After the incident, the manufacturing company in Chennai was informed through the contractor to produce the glass required to replaced.

Since it is a four-layered glass, the product was manufactured as per safety regulations and reached Kanniyakumari on September 1.

The glass was tested in the presence of the manufacturing company personnel on September 4.

The installation process was initiated after performing mandatory checks, Kanniyakumari Collector R Alagumeena said in a statement on Monday.

But since there’s a delay in availing three-phase electricity to execute the task, a power genset was being used as an alternative to ensure uninterrupted work, which is expected to be completed in a day or two.

Further, the Collector said there was no restrictions for visitors.