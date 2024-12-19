Begin typing your search...
Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast express train rescheduled on Dec 19
Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast express train scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5.25 pm on December 19 (Today) is rescheduled to leave at 11.00 pm
CHENNAI: Train No 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast express train scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5.25 pm on December 19 (Today) is rescheduled to leave at 11.00 pm due to late running of pairing train (Late by 5 hrs 35 mins), according to a Southern Railway (SR) statement.
