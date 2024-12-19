Begin typing your search...

    Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast express train rescheduled on Dec 19

    Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast express train scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5.25 pm on December 19 (Today) is rescheduled to leave at 11.00 pm

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Dec 2024 1:26 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-19 08:03:39  )
    Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast express train rescheduled on Dec 19
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Train No 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast express train scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5.25 pm on December 19 (Today) is rescheduled to leave at 11.00 pm due to late running of pairing train (Late by 5 hrs 35 mins), according to a Southern Railway (SR) statement.

    Southern RailwayExpress Trains
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick