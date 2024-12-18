Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast Express rescheduled on December 18

Begin typing your search...

    18 Dec 2024 1:11 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Train No. 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Superfast Express scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5.25 pm on December 18 (Today) is rescheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 11.00pm hrs due to late running of pairing train (Late by 5 hrs 35 mins), said a Southern Railway press note.

    DTNEXT Bureau

