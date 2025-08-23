Kanniyakumari collector orders clearance of illegal footpath encroachments

CHENNAI: In a move to streamline the tourist experience, Kanniyakumari District Collector Alagu Meena on Saturday issued strict orders for the immediate removal of all illegal shop encroachments on public footpaths.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Kanniyakumari sees thousands of domestic and foreign tourists every day, and the influx increases significantly during festive holidays and weekends. In line with this, tourist footfall from Kerala is expected to rise in September owing to the Onam festival.

However, in recent days, several footpaths in the tourist town have been illegally occupied by makeshift shops. These include the Main Road, Beach Road, and Gandhi Mandapam Bazaar. The encroachments have caused severe inconvenience, forcing tourists to walk on the roads and creating congestion.

Following the Collector’s orders, a special municipal team went from shop to shop and advised traders to voluntarily remove their illegal structures.

Officials also issued a firm warning to vendors, stating that any encroaching structures not removed within the specified deadline would be dismantled by the civic body.