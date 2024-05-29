Begin typing your search...
Kanniyakumari-Chennai Express rescheduled to 7.30 pm on May 29
Train No. 12634, originally set to depart Kanniyakumari at 5.50 pm, will now leave at 7.30 pm. This change is due to the late arrival of the pairing train, causing a delay of 1 hour and 40 minutes.
CHENNAI: Southern Railway have announced a rescheduling of Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore Express train service on May 29.
