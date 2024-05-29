Kanniyakumari-Chennai Express rescheduled to 7.30 pm on May 29

Begin typing your search...

29 May 2024
CHENNAI: Southern Railway have announced a rescheduling of Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore Express train service on May 29.

