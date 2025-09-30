Kanimozhi tears into Vijay over Karur stampede, calls his conduct ‘inhuman’

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay and his party functionaries for failing to console the families of those who lost their lives in the horrific Karur stampede that claimed over 40 lives, DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi said she had never seen a political leader so preoccupied with his own safety that he chose to flee the scene, abandoning the victims. She described this as an “inhuman act” and unleashed a scathing attack on TVK general secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna over his incendiary social media posts inciting violence, branding them the “height of irresponsibility”.

Kanimozhi, who visited the bereaved families, pointed out that leaders and functionaries from across the political spectrum were present, except those from actor Vijay’s TVK. "Instead of staying back to console the families of the victims, the leader left the spot - something I have never witnessed before. Even if he could not stay, his second-rung leaders should have stepped in. But none were seen, nor did they extend any help to the affected people," the DMK’s deputy general secretary told reporters at the DMK headquarters Arivalayam.

Referring to Vijay’s immediate departure from Karur to Chennai in the wake of the stampede, Kanimozhi said, "For me, it is nothing but an inhumane act, a leader prioritising his own safety, while victims lay suffering."

Drawing a sharp contrast, she cited Chief Minister M K Stalin’s approach, noting that his message was clear and aimed at calming the prevailing situation and ensuring people’s safety. The CM, she said, had emphasised that no leader would wish for their cadres or supporters to suffer, and had appealed against blame-shifting. In stark contrast, she criticised Arjuna’s now-deleted social media post, which invoked massive Gen-Z protests in neighbouring countries and hinted at a similar "revolution" here. "Such provocation in the aftermath of a tragedy is reckless," Kanimozhi said and described it as “height of irresponsibility”.

Kanimozhi also dismissed TVK’s "conspiracy theories" over the stampede, stressing that the judicial inquiry and commission’s findings would bring the truth to light and ensure appropriate legal action.

She further underlined that the DMK and its government stood firmly with the affected people instead of plunging into a blame game.

The CM, she said, had reached Karur the same night, visited the grieving families, mobilised the government machinery to respond swiftly, and constituted a commission of inquiry to establish the circumstances that led to the deadly incident. "He also appealed to political parties to work together to avert such ill-fated incidents in future," she said,noting that the opposition parties are making their demands for a central agency probe for political gain.