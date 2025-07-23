Kanimozhi seeks Mumbai–Thoothukudi train; Railways gives no assurance

CHENNAI: Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has criticised the Railway Ministry for not offering a clear assurance or timeline on introducing a direct train service between Thoothukudi and Mumbai — a route she described as essential for migrant workers, students, and traders from southern Tamil Nadu.

Raising the issue through an Unstarred Question in Parliament, the DMK leader urged the Union government to either extend the Lokmanya Tilak Express (Train No. 11043/11044) to Thoothukudi or introduce a new direct train to improve rail connectivity between the two cities.

In its written reply, the Ministry of Railways stated that the Mumbai–Thoothukudi sector is currently served by the 19567/19568 Tuticorin–Okha Vivek Express. It also pointed to two recent additions: the 16765/16766 Mettupalayam–Thoothukudi Express (bi-weekly), introduced on July 19, 2024, and the extension of the 16791/16792 Tirunelveli–Palakkad Palaruvi Express up to Thoothukudi from August 15, 2024.

However, Kanimozhi said the reply failed to address the core demand. “The Railways Ministry, however, offered no clear assurance or timeline, citing only indirect routes,” she said in a tweet on X. “Thoothukudi and the southern districts deserve equitable infrastructure and focused attention.”