Kanimozhi raps Centre over indifference to TN fishers’ safety

MADURAI: Fisher folks of Rameswaram, a coastal island in Ramanathapuram district, staged a protest on Sunday condemning frequent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary, who joined the protest, criticized the union government saying that it has failed to heed the demands of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Addressing the protestors, she highlighted that since the BJP government took office, the Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended as many as 3,544 TN fishermen. She recalled that the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj launched a protest dubbed ‘Kadal Thamarai’ (Sea Lotus) at Rameswaram in 2014, assuring all Tamil Nadu fishermen detained in Sri Lankan prisons would be released when BJP returned to power.

She further said, several BJP leaders said the Lotus would bloom in the ocean, if not in Tamil Nadu, however, after the protest, both the Lotus and the BJP disappeared.

Kanimozhi said that though as a Member of Parliament, she has been raising her voice over the plight of TN fishermen, the arrests are continuing unabated.

Noting that 97 TN fishermen have been arrested this year so far, she said Chief Minister MK Stalin is taking proactive measures hoping for a permanent solution in the interest of fishermen, and forwarding letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the issue.

She added that whenever Stalin got the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister, he insisted on finding a permanent solution to this issue.

Highlighting that the BJP and AIADMK MPs were not present during the protest by MPs representing various parties in Delhi in support of the fishermen, she said that efforts would be taken to arrange talks for the aggrieved fishermen with the Chief Minister.

Speaking on US deportees, she said it’s unfortunate that many Indian deportees were ill-treated as they were handcuffed and their feet tied with ropes, but the union government remains silent over such humiliation.

K Navaskani, Ramanathapuram MP, Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam, Ramanathapuram MLA, VP Sesuraja, president of the Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, and representatives of country boats and mechanised boats fishermen associations were also present.