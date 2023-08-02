Kanimozhi questions Indian Army for deleting tweet lauded by Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday questioned the northern command of Indian Army for deleting a tweet allegedly after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin posted a message lauding the phenomenal rise of a woman officer from the state to the higher ranks of the force.

On Wednesday, Stalin posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle, congratulating Major General Ignatius Delos Flora on her becoming the first woman (from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu) to reach the prestigious rank of Major General of Indian Army. Stalin posted the congratulatory message in response to a tweet of the northern command announcing/celebrating the Ms Flora's rise to the rank of Major General.

Significantly, the tweet on the official handle of the northern command went missing since late Tuesday. Reacting to the surprise 'removal' of the tweet from the official handle of the army, Kanimozhi on Wednesday evening wondered, "Why should @NorthernComd-IA delete the tweet of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu congratulating the first women from his state who reached the prestigious rank of Major General? What could be behind this?"