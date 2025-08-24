Kanimozhi Karunanidhi to receive Periyar Award at DMK’s Karur conference

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will be conferred the Periyar Award at the party’s annual Mupperum Vizha to be held in Karur on September 17.

Announcing the list of awardees on Sunday, the party headquarters said that the Anna Award would go to Suba. Seetharaman, former member of the Estimates Committee and ex-chairman of the Palayamkottai municipality.

The Kalaignar Award will be presented to So. Ma. Ramachandran, a centenarian, who had served as Anna Nagar unit secretary and represented the constituency in the Assembly.

Senior leader Kulithalai Sivaraman, a member of the party’s General Council and former chairman of the Kulithalai union council, will receive the Pavendar Award.

The Perasiriyar Award will be conferred on Marudhur Ramalingam, chairman of the party’s Scheduled Castes Welfare Committee, former MLA from Kattumannarkoil, and former Chief Whip in the Assembly.

The M.K. Stalin Award will be presented to Pongalur N. Palanisamy, former Coimbatore district secretary and former Minister.