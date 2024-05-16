Kancheepuram residents come together to translocate 50-year-old tree, save it from axe

CHENNAI: Joining hands to protect a 50-year-old Peepal tree that was going to be cut down to make way for a building, the residents of Pallavan Nagar in Kancheepuram translocated it from the private property to a nearby public space.

The tree had been providing shade to the residents for decades. However, the owner of the property where it stood decided to build a new structure, which meant the tree had to be cut down.

Anguished by the prospect of the tree being axed, the people in the locality, especially the youth and environmental activists came together to find an alternative.

After much discussions, it was decided to translocate the tree to a public space situated about four km away. But it was easier said than done. The branches had to be trimmed and the massive tree, weighing approximately 30 tonnes, was uprooted carefully, with least damage to its roots.

They used specialised equipment and crane to carry it to the new location. The officials, too, chipped in to facilitate the process. The power supply lines and other obstacles were temporarily removed to facilitate the translocation process.

Finally, after hours of painstaking process, the tree was planted in the new 'home'. The residents are now working together to ensure its continued care and protection, and are hoping that the tree will soon grow to its original glory, and provide shade for decades to come.

