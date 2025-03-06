Kancheepuram police arrests history-sheeter ‘Padappai’ Guna

CHENNAI: The Sunguvarchatram police nabbed history-sheeter 'Padappai' Guna on Thursday in an attempt to murder case. The 46-year-old gangster has multiple murder and attempted murder cases against him at Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai.

Police received a complaint that Guna attacked Mohan, a farmer near Sriperumbudur, during an argument over watering the fields. He filled the pipeline with sand and threatened to kill Mohan. Mohan filed a complaint and a case was registered.

Guna was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. He had just gotten out of jail three months ago.