    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 March 2025 10:06 PM IST
    Kancheepuram police arrests history-sheeter ‘Padappai’ Guna
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: The Sunguvarchatram police nabbed history-sheeter 'Padappai' Guna on Thursday in an attempt to murder case. The 46-year-old gangster has multiple murder and attempted murder cases against him at Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai.

    Police received a complaint that Guna attacked Mohan, a farmer near Sriperumbudur, during an argument over watering the fields. He filled the pipeline with sand and threatened to kill Mohan. Mohan filed a complaint and a case was registered.

    Guna was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. He had just gotten out of jail three months ago.

    Sunguvarchatram police
    DTNEXT Bureau

