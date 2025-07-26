Kancheepuram: MBBS aspirant dies by suicide

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old girl, who had attended NEET and was hoping to get a medical seat, died by suicide in Kancheepuram on Friday, the day the MBBS rank list was announced, reportedly fearing she might not get admission in a government medical college.

The deceased was identified as Samima from Tirukalimedu in Kancheepuram, daughter of Sadhiq, an auto-rickshaw driver. Quoting the family, the police said Samima was waiting for her turn in the ensuing medical counselling.

However, she was reportedly afraid that her score might not be enough for a government college seat. As her family could not afford private college fees, Samima had been extremely worried and had expressed her concerns to her parents over the past few days.

On Friday, while she was alone at home, she allegedly died by suicide. Her family initially attempted to conduct the funeral without informing the police about her death. However, based on information, the Kancheepuram Taluk police took custody of the body and sent it to Kancheepuram Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.